DU releases list of vacant seats for Round 2; most seats in top colleges taken

21,312 applicants opt for ‘upgrade’ option ahead of second round of admissions

Delhi University on Wednesday released a list of vacant seats after the end of the first round of admissions to undergraduate programmes under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). The second CSAS round of allocations will be declared on October 30.

With 59,100 candidates having secured their admission to 70,000 seats that the university has to offer, seats in many of the colleges have filled up leaving only one or two seats vacant in popular college+programme combinations.

2-day window

The university on Wednesday also opened a two-day window which ends at 4.59 p..m. on Thursday. This will allow candidates who have secured their admission in the first round to opt for “upgrade” option ahead of round two of admissions.

A university spokesperson said that by Wednesday evening, 21,312 applicants had opted for the “upgrade” option. Those applicants that did not secure a seat in the first round are now out of the race.

Upgrade policy

“The candidates who opt for upgradation will be automatically upgraded based on the allocation policy of the CSAS. If a new preference is allocated, the claim for earlier seat stands forfeited automatically leading to auto cancellation,” Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta said. He added that it was important for candidates who are using the “upgrade” option that if a candidate gets upgraded they will have to accept the upgraded seat and complete the admission procedures within the stipulated timeframe.

In the first round of CSAS admission, the university had offered 80,164 seats against the 70,000 undergraduate seats. The university explained that it has taken a calculated move to offer more seats than it has taking into consideration that students often withdraw after taking admission. Of the total number of seats offered, 72,865 had accepted the seat but only 59,100 paid the fee and completed the admission process. The university had received over 1.75 lakh completed applications ahead of the CSAS rounds.