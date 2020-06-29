DU releases guide for open book exam

The common service centre facility would only be available for the final exam.

Students to log in 30 mins prior to test

Delhi University released a three-page step-by-step guide for students participating in final-year open book examinations, scheduled later this month, on Sunday.

Students will be required to register themselves on the university portal, following which they can log in using their roll number and a password that will be issued to them, the instructions read.

On the date of the examination, students will be required to log in to the portal, 30 minutes prior to the exam, after which they are to download the question paper once it is issued.

After this, they will be required to upload scans of their their answers, which have to be written on separate A4 size white paper for each question.

Students have been given a total of three hours to complete the examination, and in case of persons with disabilities, a total of five hours. In case students are unable to download or upload their questions and answers for any reason, they may contact their departments to have them sent through email or through WhatsApp in case of emergency, it said.

Mock tests

With regard to mock tests, which the university has planned to hold starting Saturday, it said that they would be held in three sessions. However, it stated that the common service centre facility meant for students with poor Internet access would only be available for the final examinations.