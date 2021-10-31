DU releases fourth list

Admissions in many colleges closed

Delhi University released its fourth cut-off list on Saturday with unreserved category seats already filled in some much sought-after colleges.

Since the first cut-off list was declared on October 1, 63,504 students have secured admissions.

At Hansraj College, BA (Hons) economics, BA (Hons) history and BCom (Hons) courses are still open for admission while most of the other courses are closed for the unreserved category.

Hindu College had closed admissions to BA (Hons) philosophy after the first cut-off list but it was opened under the special list with a cut-off of 97.75%. The minimum marks required for admission has come down by 0.25%.

Admission to all other courses at the college have been closed.

At the Kirori Mal College, BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) History and BA (Hons) English and BCom (Hons) courses are still open for admission.

The Shri Ram College of Commerce has closed the admission process for BCom (Hons) and Economics (Hons) for general category aspirants.