DU releases fourth list, admissions closed for several UG streams

Delhi University released the fourth list of cut-offs to merit-based undergraduate courses, on its website on Saturday. With this, more colleges shut admissions to different streams while others saw another marginal dip.

Admissions to B.A. (Honours) Economics surprisingly remain open at several colleges, including the university’s North Campus colleges such as at Miranda House, Hansraj, Kirori Mal, Hindu College and even at Shri Ram College of Commerce where the course has been reopened for admissions under the unreserved category.

Similarly, other colleges also reopened admissions for certain courses.

Lady Shri Ram College, B.Com (Honours), which has got some of the highest number of admissions across colleges remains open with a cut-off of 97.50% down by 0.25% from this third list.

In total, the university has taken in about 52,000 students so far. University officials had earlier said that up to around 63,000 seats would be up for grabs this year. This was an increase from about 56,000 seats offered in the last few years on account of expansion of the intake to accommodate 10% reservation for students from Economically Weaker Sections.

DU to increase intake

Next year, the university will increase it’s intake further to complete the expansion process.

Admissions under the third list will take place between July 15 and July 17 till 1 p.m. Applicants are required to approach colleges with their documents to have them verified and receive final approval from the college principal. Those wishing to change colleges are advised to check if they are eligible for admission at a certain college before withdrawing admissions to the college they had initially chosen. Students are likely to be notified of the next cut-off list on July 20.