DU releases eighth cut-off list to merit-based UG courses

Delhi University released the eighth cut-off list to merit-based undergraduate courses on Monday evening.

Though general-category admissions to most courses have closed, admissions to B.Com (Honours) in North Campus colleges, such as Hansraj, Hindu College and Lady Sri Ram College remain open.

Admissions to B.A Economic (Honours) also remain open at Hindu College and Kirori Mal College.

Apart from this, admissions are open to various reserved categories, especially for students belonging to the Scheduled Tribe and those belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections.

The university had initially planned to release only five cut-off lists, but given the availability of seats, has released three more. It also carried out special drives before releasing the sixth and seventh lists.

Eligible candidates may approach the respective colleges to seek approval for admission, starting Tuesday.