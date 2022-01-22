DU releases draft UG curriculum framework, seeks feedback

It has been formulated with student-centric approach in mind: Vice-Chancellor

Delhi University on Friday released a Draft Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) which has been formulated to orient its undergraduate programmes towards the ethos of the National Education Policy 2020.

The UGCF is a structure for four-year undergraduate programmes in different disciplines with multiple exit options made possible by a system of earning credits.

Option of allied courses

The framework allows students to opt for one, two, or more disciplines of study as core disciplines depending on their choice. It also provides the option of studying allied courses either from the selected discipline or diversifying in other areas of study.

In the fourth year, students are provided flexibility to opt for writing a dissertation or pursue academic projects or entrepreneurship depending upon their choice and their future outlook, post completion of their formal education, the university said.

Creative combinations

DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said that the framework has been formulated with a student-centric approach providing creative combinations of disciplines for study with multiple entry and exit points, providing an ease to the student to learn at their own pace.

“The framework incorporates the spirit of NEP in terms of providing multidisciplinary and holistic education with the rooting in culture and ethos of the nation and emphasis on research, skill development and higher order thinking skills, to promote innovation and employability,” Mr. Singh said.

The university has circulated the draft curriculum framework in the public domain and asked for views of all stakeholders by January 30, before it implements it in the upcoming academic session.

The draft says that the framework aims to provide a holistic development to the students by imparting life skills in initial years. “These life skill courses shall include courses on ‘Environment and Sustainable Development Studies’, ‘Communication Skills’, ‘Ethics and Culture’, ‘Science and Society’, ‘Computational Skills’, ‘IT & Data Analytics’, and similar such skills which shall make the students better equipped to deal with the life’s challenge,” Mr. Singh added.