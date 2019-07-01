DU releases admit cards for entrance test

Admit cards for the Delhi University Entrance Test 2019, have been released on the university’s website. Apart from the admit card, applicants can also take a mock test on the website to prepare themselves for the exam. The tests, to be held between July 3 and July 8, will be carried out at 18 centres across the country. This year, exams for post graduate as well as select under graduate courses will be held by the National Testing Agency, which undertakes various national level exams such as NEET and JEE.