DU releases 6th cut-off list

Delhi University released the sixth list of cut-offs for its undergraduate courses on Wednesday. DU had planned to release only five lists but there are seats empty in various colleges.

Under the sixth list, candidates solicited under a special drive by DU, can also take admission. Many courses at north campus colleges are still open for unreserved and reserved category students.

B.Com (Honours) a course which has some of the highest admissions, remains open at Sri Ram College of Commerce, Ramjas College, Lady Sri Ram College, Kirori Mal College and several others. Admission approvals will take place from Thursday to Saturday.