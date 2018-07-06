DU releases 4th cut-off list for merit-based admissions

Delhi University on Thursday released the fourth cut-off list for admission into merit-based undergraduate courses.

While popular courses at colleges were taken, there were a few seats left at some colleges that saw a marginal decrease in the cut-off required.

Surprisingly, several colleges also reopened admissions after closing their courses in the third list.

The students belonging to the various reserved categories still had a lot of choices as admissions have not closed even though the cut-off required is much less than what is required for general seats.

Admission under the fourth cut-off list will be carried out till July 9 except on July 8.

Verification, approval

For document verification and approval of admission, the students will have to visit morning colleges between 9.30 a.m. and 1.30 p.m.

Evening college will be open for students between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

After the admission approval, the applicant has to log on to the undergraduate admission portal to make online admission fee payment.

This may end around 12.00 noon of the last day of that cut-off in which applicant is taking admission. The admission under the third list had to be extended by a day as there was a problem with DU’s server. It restricted the applicants from taking printouts of the admission slip. The fifth cut-off list is expected to be out on July 12.