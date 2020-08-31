DU registers 93,000 more admission applications than last academic year

Deadline for registrations for all courses ended on Monday

Registrations for admissions to all courses at Delhi University ended on Monday with about 93,000 additional registrations this year compared to the last academic session.

While registrations, which began on June 20, were extended multiple times, the university administration made it clear that registrations would not be extended further. Registrations only for merit-based undergraduate courses was extended for a final time on July 31, when the university decided to allow students to apply under the extra curricular activities (ECA) quota.

This year, a total of 3,51,974 paid applications had been made for UG courses at DU, a significant hike from the previous years. In 2019, about 2,58,388 applications had been made and 2,78,574 applications were made in 2018.

Apart from this, 1,46,996 applied for PG programmes and 21,699 for MPhil and PhD programmes.

Talking about cut-off dates, Dean of Admissions, Shobha Bagai, said that no decision has been taken on the matter yet, but added that dates are unlikely to be released before the first week of October.

Ms. Bagai said that the university was waiting for the UGC to release the academic calendar to decide on the cut-off dates, apart from which they also wanted to ensure that the CBSE’s supplementary exams were completed before the release of the list.