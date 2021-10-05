DU receives 30,554 applications on Day 1

NEW DELHI

05 October 2021 01:19 IST

Second list likely to be out on Oct. 9

Delhi University received 30,554 applications on the first day of admissions under the first cut-off list to various courses offered by colleges of the university till 7 p.m.

An admission officer of the university said that of the total applications received, 2,286 applications have been scrutinised and approved by the colleges and 795 students have paid the fees and completed the admission process.

Candidates have time till 11.59 p.m. on October 6 to apply for admissions against the first cut-off list on the university’s admission portal. Colleges will complete approvals for admission against the first list by 5 p.m. on October 7 and the last day for payment by candidates is 5 p.m. on October 8. The second list is expected to be released by the university on October 9.

Students who have secured admissions in the first cut-off list have the option to cancel and retake it if they clear the cut-off in any of the subsequent cut-off lists. However, students will be able to make this change only once during the admission process against a particular cut-off list.

The university said that it may declare a minimum of five cut-off lists depending on the number of vacant seats.