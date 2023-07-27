DU ready to help students from Manipur in any way: V-C

July 27, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi University is ready to provide all possible help to students from violence-hit Manipur and any student in distress may contact the varsity administration, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said on Wednesday.

“We are ready to help in any way. If there is a need to make some provisions separately, the university will try to make them,” he added.

Mr. Singh was addressing a press conference to mark three years since the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He said DU was among the first universities to implement the NEP and introduce the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework 2022 (UGCF) in the academic session 2022-23, which gives flexibility to students to develop their academic path with a multidisciplinary approach.

“A lot of work has been done on the format and regularisation of the NEP. Now, its second phase is starting. Studies have started under UGCF 2022. Further work will be done on the Postgraduate Curriculum Framework,” the V-C said.

According to UGCF 2022, while choosing a programme of their interest, students can pick major and minor subjects as per their education plan. They can also opt for skill courses or internship/apprenticeship/community outreach/project according to their interest. The framework gives students the option to finish their studies after each year during the course of the four-year programme with either a certificate (first year), diploma (second year), degree (third year) or honours degree (fourth year).

Speaking about the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), Mr. Singh said the marking schemes of various education boards in the country are different and the CUET gives a fair chance to students from all States to get admission in DU.