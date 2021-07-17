DU professors writes to V-C to start admission process at College of Arts

‘Cabinet decision of merger with Ambedkar varsity is in violation of rules’

A group of Delhi University (DU) professors, who are members of the Academics for Action and Development (AAD), has written to DU Vice-Chancellor P.C. Joshi seeking initiation of the admission process for first year students at the College of Arts.

The AAD contended that the Delhi Cabinet decision of merging it with Ambedkar University violated the relevant guidelines and that DU should conduct the admission process for the new batch.

In a letter to the varsity administration, the AAD said: “We request you to initiate urgently the process of admissions for first year students of undergraduate and postgraduate in College of Arts. Any delay is not in the interest of the creative students, who are eagerly waiting to be part of the premier college under DU.”

Unilateral attack

Stating that the merging was a “unilateral attack” on the university, the letter added: “This is a part of a larger design to disintegrate Delhi University into pieces. DU is an integral whole and no unit will be allowed to be taken away from DU as this will adversely affect the high quality academic environment achieved by the collective efforts of all the units. We demand that the varsity administration should not repeat its slack approach on this issue...”