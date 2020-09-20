DU principals demand funds after auditors’ notice

New Delhi

20 September 2020 23:10 IST

DUPA appeals to Kejriwal to intervene

The Delhi University Principals’ Association reiterated its demand for the release of funds to all 12 colleges falling under the Delhi government, following letter sent by auditors to some colleges alleging that they had not produced all documents to them.

The association asserted that the three colleges to whom the notice was sent – Shahhed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, Deen Dayal Uphadyaya College and Keshav Mahavidyalya – had extended full cooperation to the special audit team members and had produced all documents as mandated by the Directorate of Higher Education.

“These colleges have been transparent and have nothing to hide,” the association wrote.

Advertising

Advertising

Salary payment

It also opposed the suggestion of paying salaries from students’ society funds, hostel funds and other funds generated by the college, arguing that it was against the established norms. DUPA also appealed to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to intervene in the matter and help resolve it.