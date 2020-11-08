DU principals call Sisodia’s charges of funds misappropriation baseless

NEW DELHI

08 November 2020 00:41 IST

‘Audit records available in the colleges, can be verified’

Condemning Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s remarks on misappropriation of funds in Delhi University colleges funded by the city government, the Delhi University Principals’ Association on Saturday called the allegations baseless.

The DUPA appealed to CM Arvind Kejriwal to intervene and resolve the issue while stating that audit records were available in the colleges and could be verified.

DUPA president Jaswinder Singh said, “In all the 12 colleges, three layers of auditing of accounts is done and put in the public domain. DU approves the audit report after going through all sections of the balance sheets. DU has found no embezzlement or misappropriation of funds or faulty recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff.”

Advertising

Advertising

No govt. effort

“The Deputy CM is making allegations without citing a single example. We did not expect this from the Education Minister. The Delhi government has made no extra effort to improve infrastructure pertaining to online classes in colleges. We appeal to Mr. Sisodia to withdraw his statement as it is damaging for the reputation of the colleges,” said Mr. Singh, who is also the principal of Khalsa College.

Regarding attendance of teachers, the DUPA said that their attendance is marked automatically when teachers take their online classes.

“The allegation that there is no system of attendance and existence of ghost employee is unfounded and reflects poor understanding of university affairs by the Education Minister,” the DUPA said. Principals also appealed to the Delhi government to release funds for salaries before Deepavali.

Principal of Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences, Balram Pani, who is also the Dean of Colleges in DU said, “It is the fundamental right of every employee to receive their salaries and here its been six months that teachers are not being paid. The funds have to be released by Diwali, else the Delhi government will be responsible if employees cannot celebrate the festival.”