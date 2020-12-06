DU prepared for second round of open book exams

University tweaks exam method. Students now have only the option of uploading answer scripts

Delhi University is prepared to conduct Open Book Examinations (OBE) for the second time this year, officials said on Sunday. The OBE for second and third-year undergraduate students and final-year post-graduate students is scheduled to begin on December 12.

Earlier this year, the university had shifted to the online OBE system due to the pandemic. However, final-year students — who appeared for the examinations in August — had raised several complaints with respect to issues like receiving wrong question papers, answer scripts not getting uploaded and so on and so forth.

Unlike earlier, the students will only have the option of uploading answer scripts on the OBE portal now, and emailing them will no longer be possible. Even after the declaration of results, scores of students had complained of being marked absent in papers despite appearing for them.

Head of DU’s Computer Centre Sanjeev Singh, said: “Earlier, there were multiple options through which students could either upload the answer scripts on the portal, email them or send them to the nodal officers. However, the process is delayed as tracing the scripts becomes an issue. So, this time, the students will have to upload the answer scripts on the online portal itself.”

Concerns resolved

“The issues faced by the students such as wrong question papers were more of a mapping issue and human error. There are multiple players involved like Internet service providers. Some students were marked as “Results Awaited” as their scripts were not on the portal. However, now all such concerns have been resolved,” added Mr. Singh.

Stating that the university was prepared for the commencement of the examination, Mr. Singh said: “Even last time, there were only operational issues and not technical glitches. We also have a clear understanding of students in remote areas facing connectivity issues and hence, an hour is given for downloading question papers.”

To facilitate students, who have connectivity issues, DU has also made the provision of them to opt for a physical mode of examinations. D.S. Rawat, Dean of Examination, said: “Those who have opted for the physical mode of examination will have to go to their respective colleges and appear for online OBE from the institute.”

1.30 lakh students

According to university data, over 1.30 lakh students will be appearing for the OBE this month. Out of the total number of students, around 5,700 students have opted for the physical mode of examinations, Mr. Rawat said.

Ramjas College principal Manoj Khanna, said: “The college is required to provide safety and precautionary measures to the students apart from facilitates to appear for the online exams. All of these are in place and the college is prepared for students to take the physical mode of exam. However, the university is yet to provide us with the list and number of students who have registered for the physical mode.”

Aishwarya Joshi, a law student from Uttarakhand, said: “Since it will be my first open-book exam, I am looking forward to it. It is a major relief from having to memorise numerous cases that had to be reproduced in verbatim earlier. However, the OBE is partly a problem for me as I come from a small town in the hills where Internet connectivity is poor and there is no cable Internet. So, it is mostly 4G that I will have to rely on.”