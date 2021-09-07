DU practical classes for final-year students to start from September 15

Offline mode permitted with 50% working capacity of labs

The Delhi University on Monday said laboratory and practical classes for final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students will be permitted in the offline mode from September 15 with a maximum 50% working capacity of classrooms or laboratories.

DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said a principle of rotation will be followed and only a limited number of experiments, exercises or practicals, that are considered essential for the semester, will be selected. The varsity also said that physical presence will be left optional for students to decide.

“Since the physical entry of students is voluntary, attendance shall not be compulsory. Final-year students may also be allowed to join for academic consultation and placement purposes as per the decision of the head of the institution. However, it should be ensured that students npt more than 50% of the seating capacity, should be present any point,” the statement read. The university reopened libraries from Monday and said in situations where the seating arrangements were not adequate, issuing of books to students will continue on a “regular basis”. “The colleges, departments or centers ma also consider giving prior date-time-slot appointments to the students before allowing them to visit the library in order to avoid overcrowding,” the notification said.