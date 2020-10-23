DU power tussle over appointment escalates

Education Ministry backs Pro V-C as Vice-Chancellor attempts to replace him

The power tussle between Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh K. Tyagi and Pro Vice-Chancellor P.C. Joshi on Wednesday over the appointment of the Registrar ended with the latter being replaced a day later.

On directions of the V-C, Dr. Geeta Bhatt, who is also the Director of the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB), was appointed as the Pro V-C on Thursday. The move came hours after Mr. Joshi notified Vikas Gupta as the varsity’s Registrar following the Executive Council meeting that took place on Wednesday chaired by the former.

Earlier on Wednesday, professor P.C. Jha had been appointed as the Registrar and Director of South Campus following which he issued a notification to postpone the EC meeting for a revision of agenda items. However, Mr. Joshi went ahead with the EC meeting and even wrote a letter to Mr. Jha asking him to “vacate the Registrar’s office.” This was followed by a communication from the university terming the EC meeting as illegal.

“P.C. Joshi, Pro V-C, decided to go ahead and conduct the Executive Council meeting in which professor Suman Kundu participated as Director of South Campus and In-charge Registrar. This is in complete violation of the [earlier] notification. This meeting, therefore is illegal and void,” it had read.

EC member Rajesh Jha said that the meeting held on Wednesday was in accordance with the statutes of the varsity. The Academics for Action and Development said: “The internal factional fight has caused irreparable damage to the functioning of the University of Delhi. The greed to grab the choicest positions in the university administration and colleges have virtually unleashed a gang war in the Vice-Regal Lodge.”

Mr. Joshi had been appointed Pro V-C on June 28 by the V-C. According to the varsity statute, the Pro V-C looks after the daily functioning in the absence of the V-C.

Ministry steps in

The Education Ministry wrote a letter supporting Mr. Joshi. In a letter addressed to Mr. Gupta, he stated that Mr. Tyagi’s order should be considered invalid, as he was on medical leave.

“...the order issued by the Vice Chancellor during his period of absence on medical ground without joining the office properly and officially is not valid and should not be acted upon by the university functionary. In future, if the VC wants to join the office, proper medical fitness certificate issued by the competent authority, who treated him, may be obtained,” said the letter sent on Thursday by Education Ministry Deputy Secretary Birendra Kumar Singh. It reiterates that Mr. Joshi will act as the VC.

The Ministry’s letter also notes that the Pro VC had written to the Education Ministry on Wednesday to inform it that Mr. Tyagi was not discharging his duty.

In a late night communication Mr. Gupta said: “It is hereby clarified that prof. Joshi, Pro VC will act as VC and is the only competent authority to approve or issue orders as per the provisions of the [DU] Act, statutes and ordinances of the university. Any notification or orders issued without the due approval of prof. Joshi are null and void.”