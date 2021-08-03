DU portal gets over 8,000 registrations in two hours

Launch delayed by a few hours: official

The launch of Delhi University admission portal scheduled for Monday evening was delayed by a few hours.

Over 8,000 registrations took place within the first two hours, officials said.

Registrations to the various merit-based undergraduate programmes are scheduled to continue till August 31. The university is offering around 70,000 seats for the various undergraduate courses this year.

The process will be completely online and applicants are not required to visit colleges or departments for any admission-related purposes, officials said.

No trials

Due to the pandemic, trials will not be held for admissions under the extracurricular and sports categories.

Aspirants applying under these categories will be permitted to submit the best three certificates from the past four years, instead of the usual three years.

Senior officials said this modification has been brought in to ensure that students who could not participate in events last year, due to the pandemic, can submit certificates from previous years.

University guide

The university this year has also assured aspirants of holding webinars and providing tutorial videos to guide them through the registration process.

Senior officials said AI-based ChatBots and 24/7 help desks will also be made available to candidates to assist them in clearing doubts and queries.

PG courses

Registrations to the various postgraduate courses in the university began on July 26 and is set to continue till August 21.