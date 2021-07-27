DU portal for PG registration sees 4.5K logins in 15 minutes

NEW DELHI

27 July 2021 00:34 IST

There are around 20,000 postgraduate seats on offer

Delhi University (DU) on Monday launched the online portal for registration to various postgraduate programmes in the varsity, along with M.Phil and Ph.D courses. The process will continue till August 21.

According to officials, there are around 20,000 postgraduate seats on offer. Aspirants can log into the online portal through DU’s official website, register themselves and upload relevant documents.

The university had earlier announced that the entire admission process will be online this year and aspirants were not required to visit departments and colleges for any purpose.

Advertising

Advertising

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), dates for which will be announced later, officials said. They added that the DUET will be a computer-based test held for all postgraduate programmes in designated centres across the country.

“Non-NET candidates who are desirous of seeking admissions to the Ph.D and M.Phil programmes have to appear for DUET 2021,” the varsity said.

Virtual open days

Officials said that the portal saw over 4,500 logins within 15 minutes of launch. The university also announced that virtual open days will be held from July 27 to July 30 for postgraduate, M.Phil and Ph.D candidates.

“These virtual open days have been planned to assist the prospective candidates about the registration process and the admission process. Applicants will have the option to interact with panelists. The webinar will also be telecast live on DU’s official Facebook and YouTube channels,” said Rajeev Gupta Chairperson of DU Admissions.

Chatbots available

Mr. Gupta also added that the university had received over 500 queries within the first few minutes of the online portal being launched.

Officials had earlier announced that the online portal for the DU admissions this year will also have help desks in the form of chatbots. Aspirants will also be able to email queries to the university throughout the day.