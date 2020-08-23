‘DU PhD students can now enter laboratories’

The Delhi University on Saturday said registered PhD students, who require access to laboratories, will be allowed to return to their places of work in a phased manner.

A DU notice said the students, whose presence in the research laboratory is essential, may join the labs after getting a certificate from their supervisors.

In this phased re-entry, only two to three of them will be allowed per laboratory at any given point in time. The students will also be required to take all necessary precautions such as social distancing, wearing masks, sanitisation while entering the academic areas, the notice states.