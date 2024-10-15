DU panel to review proposal to include Centre’s official in Executive Council

Delhi University (DU) on Monday constituted a four-member panel to examine a proposal for the inclusion of a Ministry of Education representative in its Executive Council (EC), the highest-decision making body of the university.

The committee includes former University Grants Commission member Inder Mohan Kapahy, Proctor Rajni Abbi, Director of South Campus Shri Prakash Singh, and Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani.

The move came after several members of EC expressed dissent over the proposal during a meeting on Monday.

In a letter to DU on August 20, the Union Ministry had said a Ministry representative is critical to “align the governance structures of all Central universities” and “facilitate more consistent collaboration” with it. It stated that statutes are to be amended to include the representatives and submitted to the Ministry for obtaining assent of the Visitor within 60 days of the issuance of the letter.

The university, in an official statement, said, “The Vice-Chancellor has constituted a committee on the proposal regarding the inclusion of the Secretary (Higher Education), Ministry of Education, Government of India, or its nominee as a member in the Executive Council. This committee will submit a report to the Vice-Chancellor after discussing all aspects of this issue.”

A university official said, “The committee has been formed to examine the statutes of Delhi University and the significance of the letter, and then explore all possibilities.”

The letter written to Vice-Chancellors of Central universities was set as an agenda item in the Executive Council meeting. It said that out of 48 universities, 20 had included a Ministry representative while 28 still do not have such representation.

It further read, “To ensure uniformity in governance across all Central universities, it is suggested that the Secretary (Higher Education), Ministry of Education, Government of India or his/her nominee be included as a member of the Executive Council of your university.”

‘Attack on autonomy’

Almost all the elected members of the EC dissented against the proposal. A dissent note signed by Aman Kumar and Seema Das stated that the addition would increase government influence on day-to-day university decisions.

Ms. Das called the move a “direct attack” upon the university’s autonomy. “Nowadays, the courses, syllabi, policies, and programmes are made in the corridors of UGC-MoE and imposed on us. The MoE nominee will be an interested party, adversely affecting even the nature of discussions,” she said in a statement.

Maya John, Academic Council member, said the notice drew criticism as Central universities already include nominees of the Visitor (President of India) and the Chancellor (Vice-President).

