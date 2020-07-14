DU panel to finalise admission schedule

The admissions committee of Delhi University will meet in the coming weeks to finalise the admissions schedule and other related issues following the release of CBSE Class 12 exam results, officials said on Tuesday.

Academic calendar

The final schedule of dates for the release of cut-offs for the university’s merit-based entrance exams as well as for its entrance exams will depend on the release of UGC’s revised academic calendar as well as dates of NEET and JEE examinations, said Dean of Admissions Shobaha Bagai.

With regard to criteria for admissions in the light of students not being able to complete some or many papers, Ms. Bagai said that the final mark sheet provided by the Board — calculated based on algorithms determined by it — would be used.

While the admissions committee will take a final call on the matter, she said that it was unlikely that there would be any changes in this process.

So far, there have been nearly 3.8 lakh registrations for undergraduate courses at the university; about 1.5 lakh registrations for postgraduate courses; and 27,031 registrations for MPhil and PhD courses.

The extended last date for registrations is July 18.