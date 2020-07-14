DU panel to finalise admission schedule

The admissions committee of Delhi University will meet in the coming weeks to finalise the admissions schedule and other related issues following the release of CBSE Class 12 exam results, officials said on Tuesday.
Academic calendar
The final schedule of dates for the release of cut-offs for the university’s merit-based entrance exams as well as for its entrance exams will depend on the release of UGC’s revised academic calendar as well as dates of NEET and JEE examinations, said Dean of Admissions Shobaha Bagai.
With regard to criteria for admissions in the light of students not being able to complete some or many papers, Ms. Bagai said that the final mark sheet provided by the Board — calculated based on algorithms determined by it — would be used.
While the admissions committee will take a final call on the matter, she said that it was unlikely that there would be any changes in this process.
So far, there have been nearly 3.8 lakh registrations for undergraduate courses at the university; about 1.5 lakh registrations for postgraduate courses; and 27,031 registrations for MPhil and PhD courses.
The extended last date for registrations is July 18.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath