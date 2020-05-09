‘DU panel on exams must have elected representatives’

In a step towards conducting examinations for the current academic session, Delhi University set up a “working group” to review preparedness and take appropriate steps, but the move invited criticism from teachers bodies on Friday.

University executive council members, Rajesh Jha and JL Gupta, decried the formation of the committee without sanction from its statutory bodies, calling it “arbitrary and undemocratic”. In a letter to the Vice-Chancellor, the two attacked the grounds of the formation of the committee, inclusion of certain “nominated members” and other issues.

Similarly, the Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA), in a letter to the V-C wrote: “It is unfortunate that the statutory bodies of the university – the Executive and Academic Council – have been ignored in the formation of this working group.” The group argued that the committee must be expanded to include elected representative of teachers. It also appealed that the committee must look into concerns raised by students as well DUTA’s opposition to online examinations.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government released ₹18.75 crore as part of the first instalment of grant-in-aid to 12 DU colleges run by the government. Earlier, DUTA had been petitioning the Chief Minister and Education Minister to release the funds, the stoppage of which meant staff at these colleges had reportedly not been paid salaries for a month. The present amount, however, has been inadequate, DUTA said.