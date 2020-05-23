DU open book exam is not viable: CoC

A Committee on Courses (CoC) of the History Department at Delhi University resolved that open book examinations as proposed for final semester students were not a viable option, Head of the Department, Sunil Kumar wrote in a letter to Vice Chancellor, Yogesh Tyagi on Wednesday.

While the CoC recognised that there was a need to announce results without inordinate delay, it highlighted various issues such as infrastructural constraints, technological obstacles, economic hardships, dislocation of students and challenging household environments among other concerns.

In fact, in a survey, students had categorically stated that such an exam would be unfair especially given that they were taught for a different mode of assessment altogether.

Instead, the CoC proposed that for UG students the average marks in the previous five semesters make up 75% of the sixth semester marks.

The remaining 25% be counted from internal evaluation in the sixth semester. A similar mode could be used for PG students.

Similar suggestions have been made by the sociology department as well as teachers of the economics departments.