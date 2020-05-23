Delhi

DU open book exam is not viable: CoC

A Committee on Courses (CoC) of the History Department at Delhi University resolved that open book examinations as proposed for final semester students were not a viable option, Head of the Department, Sunil Kumar wrote in a letter to Vice Chancellor, Yogesh Tyagi on Wednesday.

While the CoC recognised that there was a need to announce results without inordinate delay, it highlighted various issues such as infrastructural constraints, technological obstacles, economic hardships, dislocation of students and challenging household environments among other concerns.

In fact, in a survey, students had categorically stated that such an exam would be unfair especially given that they were taught for a different mode of assessment altogether.

Instead, the CoC proposed that for UG students the average marks in the previous five semesters make up 75% of the sixth semester marks.

The remaining 25% be counted from internal evaluation in the sixth semester. A similar mode could be used for PG students.

Similar suggestions have been made by the sociology department as well as teachers of the economics departments.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 12:26:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/du-open-book-exam-is-not-viable-coc/article31654447.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY