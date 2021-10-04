DU online admissions under first cut-off list to begin today

‘Selecting multiple courses and colleges under a particular cut-off not permitted’

Delhi University will start admissions to undergraduate courses under the first cut-off list from Monday. The students can apply from 10 a.m. on October 4 to 11.59 p.m. on October 6 on the admission portal where they had submitted their application forms after the university released its first list on October 1.

Colleges will complete approvals for admissions against the first cut-off by 5 p.m on October 7. The last day for payment by candidates is 5 p.m. on October 8, the university said.

No physical visits

Before applying for admissions, the university said that candidates must recheck their marks/percentages and eligibility criteria by referring to the bulletin of information for eligibility while calculating best four/three and additional riders (if any) as notified by the university.

“The candidate is allowed to choose only one programme at a college during the particular cut-off. Selecting multiple programmes and colleges in a particular cut-off is not permitted. No change in the chosen programme and college will be permitted during a particular cut-off,” the university said. It added that selection of programme and college can be made only through the candidate’s own dashboard on the portal and no physical visit to the colleges/ university during the admission process is required.

Colleges will verify the uploaded documents and based on the eligibility will either accept or reject the candidature. In case of lack of necessary documents, a candidate will be contacted on their registered email id /phone by the respective college so that the same may be provided directly to the college, the university said. Once the candidature is accepted, students will receive a link to submit the fees.

“No application will be left undecided. It will either be approved or rejected [citing reason] by the principal of the college,” the university said. It added that in case any candidate is not satisfied with the reason for rejection [as given by the college], a grievance may be registered with the College Grievance Redressal Committee through email available on the website of the respective college.

The uploaded documents will be verified physically by the respective colleges at a later date as and when notified by the university. If at any stage, it is found that the information given by the candidate is incorrect/fabricated or is not supported by the documents presented, the admission will be immediately cancelled without giving any prior notice. No fees will be refunded in such cases.

After the announcement of subsequent cut-off lists, any candidate who applied in any cut-off and had made the fee payment but later wishes to take admission in any subsequent cut-off, subject to meeting the eligibility conditions have to cancel his/her admission and repeat the process of taking admission. The university said that cancellation option will be available only once in a particular cut-off.

“If, after applying in a cut-off, a candidate cancels his/ her admission, she/he will not be able to apply again in the same cut-off,” the university said.

The university said that it may declare a minimum of five cut-offs, one special cut-off (after 3rd cut-off) and special drive only on vacant seats if available.