DU offers chance to join discontinued course

New Delhi

07 February 2022 01:33 IST

Students can take remaining exams

Delhi University will now give a “centenary” chance to students who had to discontinue their course midway for some reason to return to the campus and take their exams.

The proposal was approved at a special executive council meeting held on January 28 to discuss the centenary celebrations of the university. The celebrations to mark DU’s centenary year will begin from May 1 and will see year-long events till May 1, 2023.

Explaining the details, DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said two chances would be given to students who left their course midway between May 1, 2022 and March 1, 2023 — the first being around September and October, and the second, somewhere around March next year — wherein they can take their examinations.

Advertising

Advertising

Separate registration

“There will be separate registration for them, and students who could not take two-three papers can sit for their exams,” Mr. Singh added.

Executive Council member Rajpal Singh Panwar said, “It doesn't mean that someone who left the course in their first year will be able to complete their remaining two years through this. It is for those who could not take a couple of papers; they will be given one chance to take those exams again.”

Delhi University has allocated ₹10 crore for its centenary year celebrations.