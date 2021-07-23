DU may conduct exam for absent students

NEW DELHI

Date sheet to be published after getting details of students: Dean of Examinations

The Delhi University (DU) is considering a proposal to conduct examination for final year students who could not appear due to the pandemic. The examination branch has written to colleges seeking data on the number of such students.

Senior DU officials said that depending on the data, the “leftover” students will be accommodated and examination held.

Likely in August

Dean of Examinations, D.S. Rawat, said: “The examinations will most likely be held sometime in August depending on the data that we receive from colleges. Once we get the data, we will be able to ascertain what are the papers that students want to take and then accordingly publish a date sheet.”

In a notification dated July 16, the varsity had said that students who could not write examinations due to them or their family members being affected with COVID-19 will be permitted to take the examinations. Colleges and departments were asked to submit the data to the examination branch by July 23.

Mr. Rawat said: “There will not be any minimum number of students required for the examinations to take place. Even if there are two students or 200, it is all the same for us. We will accommodate everyone. What we proposed is that we will give students, who missed the examinations for various reasons, a chance to take it. Accordingly, colleges have been asked for relevant data.”

The university conducted open book examinations for terminal year students and according to the officials, around 70% of undergraduate results have been declared.