DU likely to release BA results in a week

NEW DELHI

24 November 2020 00:55 IST

University giving provisional certificates

Delhi University is likely to announce the results of 13,000 BA (Programme) students, who took their open book examination a few months back, within a week.

Dean of Examinations D.S. Rawat said: “There were a few delays in the assessment of the papers due to issues with the OBE portal. In some instances, students had emailed the answer scripts, which were in a drive and it became difficult to access those files. Sorting out the issues and getting the papers corrected has led to some delay. However, only four to five undergraduate courses are now left for declaration of results out of which BA (Programme) is the biggest chunk.”

DU officials said provisional certificates are being issued to those who require the results for admissions to other universities.

Advertising

Advertising

“There are many students who have approached the examination branch stating that they need their marksheets either for applying to jobs or to other universities. We are fast-tracking the process for them and in some instances, examiners have been asked to assess the respective papers immediately after checking the roll numbers,” he said, adding that around 450 such provisional mark sheets have been issued for both undergraduate and PG students.