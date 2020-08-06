DU launches programme to facilitate online teaching

Delhi University on Thursday announced the launch of ‘OneDU,’ an online education programme, to facilitate online teaching for all its departments and colleges.
Owing to the pandemic, online teaching and learning had become an integral part of education, with DU also adopting such practices in the last semester, the university said. Now, to “augment and streamline online education”, the university is setting up an integrated online platform which would be facilitated by the DU Computer Centre (DUCC) along with other resources meant for all departments, centres, colleges and other affiliated bodies, under the programme.
A committee has been formed to realise the objectives of the programme and coordinate with various departments. These include promotion of online education, facilitating of support structures at various levels, to integrate and unify online teaching activities on one platform, enhance stakeholder capacity and generate and disseminate e-resources.
