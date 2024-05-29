GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DU launches online portal for UG admissions; announces single girl child quota across courses

Published - May 29, 2024 12:55 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
DU registrar Vikas Gupta and other officials launched the admissions portal on Tuesday.

DU registrar Vikas Gupta and other officials launched the admissions portal on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Delhi University (DU) on Tuesday launched its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal to kick-start the process of undergraduate admissions for the academic year.

In a press conference announcing the admission process, DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said that under its new supernumerary quota, one seat will be reserved for single girl children in each class across all departments in the university’s colleges. Last year, the university had introduced a supernumerary category to provide admissions to orphan students, a male and a female, in each programme of each college.

“Admissions will open for 71,000 seats across 79 programmes in undergraduate courses. A total of 183 subject combinations are available in BA programmes across 69 colleges. Admission to these programmes is based on the merit score obtained on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET),” Mr. Gupta said. The CUET UG exams are under way and the results are expected to be released on June 30.

Undergraduate admissions are scheduled in two phases. The first, which began on Tuesday, requires candidates to fill their personal details, Class XII academic scores and CUET application number. The second phase, which will commence with the declaration of CUET results, will require candidates to log in to the CSAS portal and fill their programme and college preferences. Thereafter, the university will conduct several seat allocation rounds in order to fill the seats on offer.

“Candidates will have to map the subjects studied by them in Class XII to the subjects in which they have written their CUET exams. DU will only consider those CUET papers which are the same or similar to the subject studied by the candidate in school,” Mr. Gupta said.

Candidates will be able to see their cumulative marks for every programme for which they are eligible on the basis of the subject-mapping details provided by them and the programme-specific eligibility requirements. Mr. Gupta added that it is advisable for candidates to select the maximum number of programmes to avail of the maximum benefits under the CSAS admission policy.

Mr. Gupta added that the university had on February 27 released a bulletin stating the eligibility requirements and a detailed seat matrix of all the programmes available across the university’s colleges.

