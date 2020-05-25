Delhi

DU launches e-platform for learning

Delhi University has launched ‘Virtual Learning Environment’, an online platform with learning resources for various subjects for students and teachers, the university’s website notified on Saturday.

With 1,500 e-lessons, 29,000 e-quizzes, 20 e-labs and 50 e-lectures, the initiative is meant to “provide a taste of the range of opportunities that will be available to students and teachers on a daily basis”, it states. The portal provides various collaborative tools to help teaching and learning communities, it notes.

Undertaken by the university’s Institute of Life Long Learning, the website provides undergraduate, foundation as well as other courses. Though the courses are not complete, individuals can log in to learn about a wide range of subjects — ranging from Film Studies to History of India, Algebra and many others.

