DU issues rules for OBE to be held from June 7

NEW DELHI

22 May 2021 23:05 IST

Answer scripts not submitted on OBE portal will not be accepted

After deferring examinations for final-year students, Delhi University has issued guidelines on the open book examinations to be held from June 7.

Answer scripts that are not submitted on the OBE portal will not be accepted. Those facing Internet connectivity will be permitted to email answer scripts to the nodal officer, provided that documentary evidence of the same is attached along with the answer scripts.

In a notification dated May 21, the university said, “In case of poor Internet connectivity, the student is advised to submit his or her script beyond the specified period with the documentary evidence to the email ID of the nodal officers of the college or department. The maximum time limit for delayed submission is 30 minutes, and documentary evidence of non-submission on the portal must be attached.”

All such cases where students submit via email, will be examined by a review panel and the answer sheets will be evaluated based on the decision of the panel. Results of such students may be delayed.

The varsity also said that students who have opted for appearing in examinations in the remote mode (from home) shall not be permitted to appear through physical mode in their respective colleges. However, for students who opted for the physical mode may appear for the examinations in the remote mode (from home) if they choose to.

The duration of the OBE will be four hours out of which three hours shall be given to students for answering the questions and the remaining one hour can be utilised for downloading the question papers and scanning and uploading answer scripts, the university said.