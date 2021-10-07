DU issues guidelines on inclusion of State board subjects in cut-off calculation

NEW DELHI

‘Colleges were rejecting applications without proper reason’

On the third day of DU admissions in various undergraduate programmes under the first cut-off list, around 59,000 applications were received by the university. Over 13,000 applications have been verified, a university spokesperson said.

Responding to the trend of a large number of students from State Education Boards securing admissions into colleges, DU has issued guidelines on inclusion of subjects from other State boards equivalent to ones taught under the Central Board of Secondary Education in the calculation of cut-off marks.

Many candidates had complained that colleges were rejecting or withholding applications without any substantial reason.

A DU official said that an equivalence committee, set up by the university, held a meeting to decide which subjects from State boards would be equivalent to CBSE subjects and if they could be included while calculating the “best four” subjects to arrive at the cut-off score. The official said that these guidelines have been shared with colleges after many requests were raised asking if particular subjects that are offered by State boards but not by CBSE could be included.

The issue was brought to light after several students from the Kerala Board of Secondary Education who had got 100% in their ‘best four’ were securing admission into colleges that had declared a 100% cut-off in some courses.

The Students’ Federation of India said that DU is bound to admit students satisfying all eligibility criteria and that it is a matter of shame that applicants are being discriminated based on their boards.

The SFI called for the university to be more comprehensive as it was a Central university and not let the CBSE’s methods be the deciding factor. It called for the university to set up a mechanism through which it can clarify doubts regarding different boards, their syllabus, mark distribution and calculation rather than putting the applicants at stake.

“Students from State boards have faced similar issues in the past and upon the demand of the student community and the interventions from the state government, the university had taken satisfactory measures to resolve them. We hope the university will issue necessary orders to smoothen the admission process for the students of Kerala Board of Secondary Education as for anybody from any other state board,” said SFI DU convener Akhil K.M.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad protested at the university saying that there has been an unprecedented compromise with the quality and uniformity of the DU admission process due to inflated results of State boards.

Admission under the first cut-off list will end at 5 p.m. on October 7 with candidates being given time till 5 p.m. on October 8 to pay the fees. The second cut-off list is scheduled to be released on October 9.