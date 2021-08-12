DU holds virtual open day for law aspirants

NEW DELHI

12 August 2021 00:28 IST

‘Give correct data while filling up forms’

Delhi University on Wednesday conducted a virtual open day for aspirants seeking admissions to law courses in the varsity.

Urging applicants to go through the bulletin of information before filling up the registration forms, senior DU officials reiterated that data, including bank details, documents and other details, once entered into the system, cannot be modified later.

Pinki Sharma, Dean of Admissions in the university said, “I request applicants to please go through the bulletin of information provided on the DU website, carefully and then fill out the forms. All the eligibility criteria and details about colleges and courses are mentioned on the website. Students should ensure that they upload correct details and updated documents. Help desks have also been set up to assist students in resolving queries.”

Professor Vandana, Dean Faculty of Law said, “Students can apply to us only after they have completed their graduation and have a certain percentages. An entrance test will also be conducted. When aspirants are filling out the forms, they should be very careful. We are already getting queries about how to rectify errors made while filling out details. We will not be able to help with that as once the data is entered it cannot be changed.”

Stating that the university had devised an “almost full-proof system” of online admissions, Kirori Mal College principal Vibha Chauhan said, “This is the second time that the university is conducting online admissions. If aspirants follow instructions step-by-step, they should not be facing any issues.”

“Some frequently asked questions are whether admissions take place on a first-come-first-serve basis. This is not the case. Colleges release their respective cut-off marks and whoever qualifies will get admission to the college,” said Ms. Chauhan.

Registrations for UG courses began on August 2 and will continue till August 31. Cut-off marks for merit-based undergraduate courses are expected to be out in September.