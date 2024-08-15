GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DU holds programme on Partition horrors 

Published - August 15, 2024 12:19 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Sculptures at the Partition Museum in Ambedkar University.

Sculptures at the Partition Museum in Ambedkar University. | Photo Credit: file photo

Delhi University’s Centre for Independence and Partition Studies on Wednesday organised a programme on ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’, which included three seminars, talks by partition victims, and an exhibition.

The National Council for Promotion of Sindhi Language (NCPSL) and Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) collaborated with the Centre for the event, which was based on the theme ‘Unravelling the Partition of India’. Photos with detailed descriptions of the turmoil in the aftermath of the Partition were also displayed.

The university subsequently issued a statement which read, “Besides showcasing the various facets of tragedy and suffering which the Partition of India entails, the exhibition also aims to highlight the sheer callousness of the British officials who, despite being unfamiliar with the cultural terrain of India very hastily drew-up the new borders of the nation, owing to their eagerness to hurriedly move out of India.”

Professor Ravinder Kumar, the centre’s director, said the department also launched a website to mark the day and released a catalogue with resources on the Partition.

A few Partition survivors who were present at the event shared their experiences.

