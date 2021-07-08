Delhi

DU gets over 300 pleas for confidential results

Senior officials of Delhi University on Wednesday said that the varsity had received over 300 requests for issuance of confidential results, of which 47 were issued.

DU had earlier announced that students will be permitted to apply for confidential results to ease the application process for higher education or jobs.

DU Dean of Examinations D.S. Rawat said: “We have received 354 applications till date for the issuance of confidential results out of which 47 have been issued already. The examination got over on June 28 and the first confidential result was issued on June 30.”

In a notice issued on June 25, DU had said that students can seek confidential results in order to apply for higher studies or job purposes.


