DU gets over 1K applications from foreign students

The Delhi University on Tuesday said it has received 1,324 applications from foreign students for the 2021-22 academic year.

Rajeev Gupta, Chairperson of DU Admissions, said overseas applicants from around 61 countries had applied for the upcoming academic session. The highest number of applications was from Afghanistan — 320 — followed by 185 from Nepal and 156 from Tibet.

The university also saw 10 applications from Vietnam, seven from Thailand, five from Sri Lanka, four from Mauritius and three each from Angola, Gambia and Lesotho apart from other countries. The admission process for foreign students to various courses had begun in April. While the last date for applications to undergraduate programmes was May 31, for postgraduate programmes it was June 29.

In a notification issued earlier, DU had said: “Foreign Students’ Registry of DU is inviting applications from foreign national for its various programmes of study for the academic session 2021-22...”