DU gets 3 lakh applications till now

24 July 2020 00:02 IST

Number of ST and EWS candidates less than lass time

The total number of paid applications for undergraduate courses at Delhi University crossed three lakh students for the first time on Thursday, as applications continue to pour in.

While up to 4.65 lakh people have registered, up to 3.01 lakh students have made payments for their applications as of Thursday evening. Last year, at the close of application, only 2.58 lakh paid applications had been made. In 2018, the number stood at about 2.78 lakh applicants. With the last date for applications having been extended twice so far, among the total number of applicants, 1.95 lakh belong to unreserved category, 56,860 belong to OBC category, 35,310 to SC category, 6,641 to ST category and 7,972 belong to EWS category.

Though there are about 50,000 more candidates this year, the number of ST and EWS applicants are lower compared to last year. In 2019, there had been 7,100 ST applicants and 9,091 EWS applicants. On the other hand, applicants under other categories, especially unreserved, have gone up.

