DU final-year classes to begin from July 20

Registration process for new session likely to start from July 15

Delhi University on Thursday announced that classes for fifth-semester students will begin from July 20 and examinations are likely to be held from November 30.

Due to the pandemic, examinations were conducted only for terminal-year students this year. The current batch of second-year students will begin their final-year classes from July end, according to a notification issued by the university.

The academic calendar released also states that sixth-semester classes will begin on January 1 with dispersal of classes on April 28, 2022, and theory examinations to be held from May 11 next year.

Earlier, the university had said that third-semester classes for the current batch of first-year students will begin from August 31 while those taking admissions for the 2021-22 academic session will begin classes from November 18.

Admissions to the university were delayed last year as well due to the pandemic and classes for the first-semester students had begun only in November. With their second-semester examinations due between August 12 and August 24, classes for this batch is expected to begin from August 31.

The varsity is expected to begin the registration process for admissions to undergraduate courses from July 15, even as several boards have cancelled the Class 12 examinations. The university, however, is yet to release details on the process of admission to be followed this year.