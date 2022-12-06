DU files revised proposal for ₹938-crore loan

December 06, 2022 02:53 am | Updated 02:53 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Students at Delhi University | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

:

Delhi University has filed a revised proposal with the Ministry of Education (MoE) to avail of a ₹938.33 crore Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) loan for several large infrastructure projects. They include constructing a new building for the Faculty of Technology, student accommodation at the Dhaka complex, two academic blocks at the Delhi School of Economics and new academic buildings in Surajmal Vihar, Roshanara and Dwarka.

The university had in March this year submitted a proposal for a HEFA loan of ₹1,075 crore but the MoE had asked for “more information” regarding the project.

Following this, the university sent a revised proposal of ₹938.33 crore in September this year.

A report on the revised proposal is on the agenda of the university’s finance committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

The university said it has received a limited budget over the last 3-5 years, due to which the university has not been able to develop any infrastructure or incur expenditure on the creation of capital assets.

“The university is not in a position to purchase even one major lab equipment... And no construction activities could be undertaken,” DU said in a statement on Monday.

