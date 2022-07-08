Du extends registration deadline for Centenary Chance exam

Delhi University on Friday extended the last date for registration for its Centenary Chance Special Examination 2022 to July 15.

The Centenary Chance examination was launched by the university as a part of its 100-year celebration, giving a chance to the students who were unable to complete their degrees, to sit for the examination.

According to the university, 12,827 students have registered for the examination so far, of which 8,233 have made the payment.

The oldest student to register for the examination is from the 1973-75 batch who studied B.Com from Shri Ram College of Commerce. Students from the 1976-79 batch from Kirori Mal College and 1977-80 batch from Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College have also applied.