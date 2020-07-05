DU extends last date for registration to July 18

New Delhi

‘Over 4 lakh applications received so far’

Delhi University on Saturday extended the last date for registration to undergraduate and postgraduate courses to July 18.

The online registration portal was scheduled to close on Saturday.

University officials said the step had been taken in view of a notification issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education pertaining to the declaration of Class 12 results by July 15.

In a statement, DU Dean of Admissions Shobha Bagai said, “Despite the COVID-19 outbreak situation, the university has received tremendous response. The decision to extend registration has been taken keeping in view the CBSE notification on declaration of Class 12 results, and postponement of JEE and NEET examinations.”

Till Saturday evening, the university had received over 3.28 lakh applications for undergraduate courses, out of which approximately 2.12 lakh applicants had completed the payment process, For postgraduate courses, the university has received over 1.28 lakh registrations out of which 98,232 applicants had completed the process along with payment.

The last date for application to MPhil and PhD programmes was also extended by the university till July 18. As of 5 p.m. on Saturday, the university has received around 22,000 applications out of which 12,259 have completed payment.

The DU registration process began on June 20 and is taking place entirely online due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Several changes were introduced by the university, including no admissions under the extra curricular activities quota — apart from NCC and NSS, which will be picked on the basis of certificates.

Admissions under the sports quota will also be taking place on the basis of certificates and no trials will be held this year.