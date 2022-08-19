DU Executive Council approves new admission rules for UG courses

Admissions to be done via Common Seat Allocation System using CUET scores

The Executive Council (EC) of Delhi University (DU) on Thursday approved the new admission rules for undergraduate courses based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores. Doing away with the cut-off lists system this year, admissions will be done through a Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) that will be conducted in three phases.

In phase one, applicants will have to log in to a centralised CSAS portal for admission to all undergraduate programmes of all colleges of DU and will have to pay a one-time non-refundable application fee and fill out the form. In the second phase, applicants will have to choose the course they want to pursue, if allocated, as well as the college in which they prefer to get admitted. An applicant can fill multiple programmes and college combinations in order of preference, provided he/she fulfills the programme-specific eligibility.

“The candidate must take utmost care while selecting the program/s and college/s. The order of selection of the program + college combination will also determine the preference order for allocation of seats. Hence, the candidate must carefully prioritize the preference of program + college combinations while sequencing the preferences. It is in the best interest of the candidate to fill the maximum number of preferences so as to benefit optimally from the upgradation in subsequent allocation rounds (sic),” reads the document on admission rules that were passed by the EC.

In the third phase, the students will be allotted seats based on their CUET scores and preferences. Once a seat has been allocated in a particular round, the candidate will have to “accept” the seat offered before the last date/time specified for the given round.

Seat valid for one round

“Allocated seat will be valid only for the round in which the seat is allocated to the candidate. Inactivity/no-action will be taken as non-acceptance to the allocated seat. It will be treated as a decline to the provisional offer of an allocated seat and the candidate will no longer be able to participate in subsequent rounds of CSAS-2022,” the document reads.

After the completion of a particular CSAS admission round and before the declaration of a subsequent list, a candidate who has secured admission in the previous round will have to opt for either “freeze” or “upgrade” their seat. “A candidate who has taken admission on an allocated seat and desires to continue with it should submit a ‘freeze’ request through his/her dashboard. On selecting ‘freeze’, such a candidate will not be considered for upgradation to a higher preference. An admitted candidate can select the ‘upgrade’ option which will allow upgradation to higher preferences already submitted by him/her,” reads the document.

The university is yet to announce the launch of the CSAS portal or a timeline for the admission process. Due to delays in the conduct of the CUET and rescheduling of examinations, the admission process is likely to be delayed.