DU entrance test results out

Delhi University has released the results for examinations conducted under the Delhi University Entrance Test- 2019 (DUET 2019).

The tests, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), took place at 18 centres between June 30 and July 8.

The tests were conducted for postgraduate as well as selected undergraduate programmes.

Along with a link to the results portal, the university has also released a link for viewing the answer key to some question papers.

Earlier, the university had released an ‘objection tracker’ where applicants could challenge the answers given in the question paper 48 hours after the exam.

