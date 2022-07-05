DU English teachers fear job loss; sign petition

Removal of English as a course under new curriculum might render ad hoc English teachers jobless, says petition

Over 450 English teachers at the University of Delhi have signed a petition highlighting that the new Under Graduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) released by the university will reduce the workload of English teachers leading to job losses.

The teachers have said if the university does not restore their workload, ad hoc teachers of the English department who have given years of service to the university might become jobless. The petition also seeks intervention by the Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) in the matter.

The Delhi University’s executive council in February approved UGCF-2022 formulated in accordance with the National Education Policy.

Removed courses

Rudrashish Chakraborty, former academic council member and associate professor in the Department of English at Kirori Mal College said the UCGF has removed English as a course from two segments: the compulsory Ability Enhancement Compulsory Course (AECC) course taught to every undergraduate student and the compulsory English Language Core papers in B.A./B.Com. programme.

“If these courses are not restored, it will amount to massive retrenchment of ad hoc teachers teaching English across the university. It is indeed a travesty of justice that after giving so many years to this university, the ad hoc teachers of the English department face a situation of job loss owing to an irrational academic restructuring done by the university,” Mr. Chakraborty said.

Academic council member Mithuraaj Dhusiya said, “Denial of AECC English to students will lead to depriving students of quality English education, which in turn will negatively impact their academic and professional growth.”

The petition states that the English Department has been singled out in the proposed structures for a massive reduction, almost in the range of one-third of its existing workload. It adds that the UGCF has led to a dire situation for the ad hoc teachers in these colleges, many of whom have already been told by their Principals that their services are not required next semester owing to lack of workload.