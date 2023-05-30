ADVERTISEMENT

DU: ECA, sports quotas to get same number of supernumerary seats

May 30, 2023 03:27 am | Updated 03:27 am IST - New Delhi

Each college to equally reserve 2.5% of its supernumerary seats in both categories; university’s Executive Council to take final call on proposal at its next meeting

The Hindu Bureau

For admission in Delhi University under the ECA or sports quota, a candidate’s CUET score will get 25% weightage, while their certificates, trials and performances will get 75% weightage. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Delhi University will bring parity between the number of supernumerary seats reserved under the extracurricular activities (ECA) and sports categories for undergraduate courses.

At its recent meeting, the DU Academic Council passed a proposal to change the undergraduate admission norms and reserve 2.5% of supernumerary seats each under these two quotas. It has decided to do away with the earlier rule that gave colleges the discretion to fill 5% of their supernumerary seats under these quotas, with a minimum of 1% in each category.

The university’s highest decision-making body, the Executive Council, will take a final call on the proposal at its next meeting. Seats over and above the intake approved by an authority are called supernumerary seats.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

DU Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi said the number of seats under the two categories will be calculated programme-wise and not college-wise, in consonance with how it is done for other supernumerary seats. “The number of supernumerary seats will not be impacted by the changes”, she added.

Starting with the upcoming academic year, DU has made appearing in the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) mandatory for undergraduate courses. The CUET (UG), being conducted by the National Testing Agency, is still under way.

DU is yet to launch its portal for undergraduate admissions. For admission under the ECA or sports quota, a candidate’s CUET score will get 25% weightage, while their certificates, trials and performances will get 75% weightage, read DU’s bulletin of information.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US