DU e-mails incorrect paper to students during open book exam

University uploads main examination paper on portal later

The undergraduate political science students at Delhi University were allegedly sent mock test papers instead of exam papers for a short period during their open book exam on Friday, leading to confusion and anxiety.

Saurya Mishra, a student at Indraprastha College for Women, called it “heights of mismanagement”.

She said: “We got the mock test paper at 11 a.m. from the university email ID. About half an hour after attempting the paper, a different paper appeared on the portal for the open book exam,” she alleged.

“I had already started writing the mock paper when I found out there was a different paper from our class WhatsApp group,” said Ms. Msihra.

‘Re-writing papers’

Tseyang, another student in her class, ended up attempting the first paper and had to re-write the second paper later in the evening.

While the test was scheduled at 11.30 a.m., the initial mock test paper was mailed to students at 11.00 a.m. and the final question paper was mailed at 11.40 a.m., the students said.

Complaints raised

Several students took to social media to complain about the issue with Sharanya Jha, a third-year student, saying that her professors called her up to inform that the paper had been changed.

“I was already done writing one answer and then had to start all over again. I can only imagine the number and plight of students who didn’t find out about this new paper at all or not in time,” she said.