DU e-mails incorrect paper to students during open book exam

The undergraduate political science students at Delhi University were allegedly sent mock test papers instead of exam papers for a short period during their open book exam on Friday, leading to confusion and anxiety.
Saurya Mishra, a student at Indraprastha College for Women, called it “heights of mismanagement”.
She said: “We got the mock test paper at 11 a.m. from the university email ID. About half an hour after attempting the paper, a different paper appeared on the portal for the open book exam,” she alleged.
“I had already started writing the mock paper when I found out there was a different paper from our class WhatsApp group,” said Ms. Msihra.
‘Re-writing papers’
Tseyang, another student in her class, ended up attempting the first paper and had to re-write the second paper later in the evening.
While the test was scheduled at 11.30 a.m., the initial mock test paper was mailed to students at 11.00 a.m. and the final question paper was mailed at 11.40 a.m., the students said.
Complaints raised
Several students took to social media to complain about the issue with Sharanya Jha, a third-year student, saying that her professors called her up to inform that the paper had been changed.
“I was already done writing one answer and then had to start all over again. I can only imagine the number and plight of students who didn’t find out about this new paper at all or not in time,” she said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath