DU defers special list for UG courses

‘Many university officials have been affected by COVID-19’

Delhi University has postponed the admission process for a few categories until further notice as several officials have been affected by COVID-19.

Spot admissions to entrance-based courses and the special cut-off list are among the categories that have been delayed.

In a statement, DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said: “Many of the university departments and officials have been affected by COVID-19. Due to this, spot admission to UG entrance-based courses and special cut-off for UG merit-based courses have been deferred till further notice.”

‘Vacant seats on Nov. 18’

“However, as announced earlier, the University of Delhi shall display the course-wise and category-wise vacant seats in each college on November 18,” Mr. Gupta said.

Classes for undergraduate courses are set to begin from November 18.

The university, which began the admission process on October 10 with the announcement of the first cut-off list, was scheduled to announce a special list depending on the number of vacant seats.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the admission process has been moved completely online and the university has released five cut-off lists for merit-based undergraduate courses.